Services for Joyce M. Booth, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Luling City Cemetery.
Mrs. Booth died Sunday, March 15, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Liberty to John and Tommie Jones Gary. She graduated from Alvin High School. She married James P. Booth on Feb. 15, 1947. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 14, 2002.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Booth Kuykendall of Temple; a son, Gary W. Booth of Austin; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 (scottishritehospital.org/give); or Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.