Eugene Allen III
Funeral services for Eugene Allen III, 45, of Troy, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Eugene was born June 8, 1976 to Claude Eugene Allen, Jr and Beckie (Mooney) Allen. He met his wife in February 2009; they have been inseparable ever since. Eugene was co-owner of the family business, Claude Allen Specialized House Leveling, where he will be greatly missed.
Eugene Allen, beloved husband, daddy, pawpaw, brother, son, uncle and friend never failed to love with his whole heart and would literally give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Dedicated to being the provider God called him to be, Eugene worked with a passion. Work had its place in Eugene’s life, but he was not consumed by it. Eugene enjoyed many evenings grilling on the back porch beside his beautiful wife Abi. Twirling this treasure on the dance floor and surprising her with roses was a precious gift of his. When Eugene wasn’t busy catching balls at first base or shooting bullfrogs with Aaric you might find him riding dirt bikes, blowing fireworks, playing with RC cars, working on his 4wheeler, fishing, hunting, or just cruising the lake, having a good time with friends. This Ol’ teddy bear stole the hearts of many tiny humans, whether it was children, grandbabies, nieces, nephews, or just some random child running through the house. They all had him wrapped around their finger. His family and friends were his most prized possession. Eugene Allen was a member of Crossroads Church in Belton. He loved God and people unconditionally. Today we rest in knowing that the man we loved was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his daddy Bubba Allen, beautiful granddaughter Winslon, niece Katlyn, and nephew Raiden all from Troy.
Survivors include cherished wife Abi Allen; two daughters who he adored Kristan Monk and her husband Cody, McKenzie Allen and two sons Corbin Ovalle, and Aaric Allen; precious grandbabies Elgin, Aislin, and baby Monk; his beautiful mother Beckie Green and husband Derrell; best friend and younger brother Rocky Allen and Bridgette his nieces Bryce and Emma; loving sister Ashley Pickett and husband Levi; nephew Tristan Cole; and nieces Hailey and Coltlynn. And, countless other family and friends who he loved greatly.
