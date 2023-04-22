Funeral services for Caralen Jean Lykes Rose, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Loyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Rose died Friday, April 21, at a Temple care center.
She was born Dec. 18, 1935, in Temple to June Ebb and Cara Adeline Crabtree Lykes. She graduated from Temple High School in 1953. She attended Temple Junior College, the University of Honolulu, Mary Hardin-Baylor College and Shippensburg University. She was a teacher. She married Hal Rose in 1956, and he preceded her in death in 2011.
Survivors include a daughter, Dyna Rose Bailey of Temple; and and a brother, J.E. Lykes of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.