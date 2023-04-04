BELTON — Services for Debra Ann Lewis, 62, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mrs. Lewis died Sunday, April 2, in Temple.
She was born July 14, 1960, in Kinder, La. She married James “Jimmy” Lewis Jr., and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Robert Confer of Salado; a daughter, Heather Howell of Temple; two sisters, Evie Joann Daniel of Richards and Sondra Dea Thurston of Kentucky; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton.