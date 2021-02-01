GATESVILLE — Services for John Stamper, 65, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Restland Cemetery in Gatesville with the Rev. Tim Crosby officiating.
Mr. Stamper died Saturday, Jan. 30.
He was born Jan. 8, 1956, in Fort Bragg, N.C., to James H. Sr. and Mary St. Clair Stamper. He worked in construction in the Temple and Belton area. He also worked at Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, for Walmart in Belton and Belton ISD.
Survivors include two sisters, Barbara Lee Cogdill and Elaine Rentfro.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.