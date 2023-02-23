Carolyn Sue Barefoot
Funeral services for Carolyn Sue Barefoot, 88, of Temple will be held at 12:30 PM on the 8th of March at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers Scott Meyer and Scott Seela officiating. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.
The family will also receive friends for visitation on the 7th of March from 6-8 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home.
Mrs. Barefoot went home to Jesus on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. She went peacefully surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Barefoot was born January 30, 1935 in Griffin, Indiana, the daughter of Robert L. Nesler and Jessie Alene (Wiegand) Nesler. She married Oscar Benton Barefoot on February 14, 1953, in Evansville, Indiana, just two weeks after her 18th birthday. They were married for 62 years before Jesus called Oscar home. They lived in several places before making their home in Temple in 1975, moving here from England. She was a longtime devoted member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
Mrs. Barefoot was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar, January 20, 2015; by her son, Michael Barefoot, July 9, 2020, and one sister Virginia Wentzel.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Chadwell and husband Mark of Temple; one brother Larry Nesler and wife Sue of Rockport, Indiana; four granddaughters, Laura O’Donnell and husband Vince, Ella Scot and husband Jeremy, Chelsea Knutson and husband Parker, and Samantha Mancha and husband David; six great grandchildren, Ethan, Molly, Henry, Charlie, Marshall and Genova Carolyn.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the Love of Christ Ministries or the Cherokee Children’s Home. Please continue to pray for peace for the family.
