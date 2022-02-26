Services for John F. Lancaster, 80, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Lancaster died Sunday, Feb. 13, at his residence.
Updated: February 26, 2022 @ 4:23 am
