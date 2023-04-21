Services for Patsy Lee Thomas, 85, of Little River-Academy will be 1 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Griffith officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Ms. Thomas died Wednesday, April 19.
She was born May 4, 1937, in Moffat to James Calvin and Josephine Lue Reed Wharton. She graduated from MacArthur High School. She received her nursing degree from King’s Daughters Nursing School in 1962. She was a nurse at the Santa Fe Hospital for many years, and retired from Scott & White Medical Center in 1999.
Survivors include two daughters, Tressa Parker of Little River-Academy and Shawna Kinsey of Temple; a son, Steven Thomas of Marble Falls; two brothers, Richard Wharton of Abilene and Billy Wharton of San Marcos; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org/).
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.