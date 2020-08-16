Betty Anderson Goolsby
Betty Anderson Goolsby was born October 9, 1931 in Temple and died August 12, 2020 in San Antonio after a lengthy illness. The daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harold B. Anderson, she attended National Music Camp at Interlochen, Michigan, graduated from Temple High School in 1948, and attended Monticello College in Illinois. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa honorary society. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma social sorority. In 1953 she married C.T. “Mickey” Goolsby of Temple.
Betty was a life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church, a Girl Scout Brownie troop leader, president of Jefferson Elementary PTA, and a two-time Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. An activity she especially enjoyed was visiting a local nursing home with her little Coton dog, “Candy.” Numerous articles by Betty were published in the American Contract Bridge League Bulletin, the American Coton, and the Coton Courier. Betty continued to enjoy playing cards throughout her life, with her final game played this past February in which she handily won.
Betty Goolsby was preceded in death by her son Harold Thomas Goolsby in 1985, a great grandson Rider Monroe-Gray Vroman in 2012, a son Michael Glenn Goolsby in 2013, her husband C.T. “Mickey” Goolsby in 2018, and a sister Anita “Tucker” Arnold in 2018. She is survived by a daughter Kay Goolsby Alexander of San Antonio, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Memorial Fund at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, or to Christ Episcopal Church.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. Arrangements by Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple.
