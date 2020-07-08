Billy Ray Schaefer
Billy Ray Schaefer, 73, died Sunday July 5 at a Temple hospital. He was born September 3, 1946 in Houston to Hilda Schaefer.
Billy grew up in Brenham and graduated from Brenham High School in 1964. He then attended Blinn College in Brenham.
He married Betty Lorenz on January 15, 1967 at Salem Lutheran Church in Brenham. He lived in Houston and worked for Blue Bell Creamery and Lance INC. Billy later moved to Temple in 1977 and worked as a dealer for Snap-On Tools for 36 years, retiring in 2013.
Billy is survived by his wife, Betty and son, Duane Schaefer of Temple, Texas.
He is preceded by his mother and a son, Bradley Schaefer.
A visitation will be held Wednesday July 8th from 6-8pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Schaefer will be held at 10am Thursday July 9th at Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2109 W Ave H, Temple, TX 76504.
