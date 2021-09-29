BELTON — Services for Mary Hodge, 95, of Salado will be 1 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Hodge died Sunday, Sept. 26.
She was born April 15, 1926, in Old Corn Hill to Fred and Eva Harrison. She grew up in Jarrell. She graduated from Jarrell High School and from the Business School in Austin. She married C.B. Hodge on June 8, 1946. She moved to Salado and worked with her husband in grain, livestock, and land development businesses. She worked with Salado youth and the annual Bell County Youth Fair. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She also was a charter member of the Salado Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary. She was a member of Salado Methodist Church for 75 years. She also was involved with the Salado Methodist Monday Club and the United Methodist Women’s Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Claude Hodge and Glenn Hodge, both of Salado; a daughter, Rita Zbranek of Salado; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.