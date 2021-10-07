No services are planned for Larry Joe Malina Sr., 63, of Bartlett.
Mr. Malina died Monday, Oct. 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Houston to Frank and Frances Macek Massar. He lived in the Holland and Bartlett areas most of his life. He worked for B5 Construction. He married Lori Seidling on June 25, 1983.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Malina of Bartlett; his father of Holland; two sons, Larry Joe Malina Jr. of Jarrell and Michael Allen Malina of Temple; two daughters, Christine Keyrly of Little River-Academy and Frances Fischer of Holland; three brothers, Stanley Joe Malina Jr. of Holland, Eddy Dean Malina of Illinois and David Massar of Salado; two sisters, Susan Walker of Temple and Deborah Walker of Holland; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.