Retired SGT Quinton Raeford
Retired SGT Quinton Raeford 53, of Temple, passed away December 21, 2019,. He was born on January 9, 1966, in Sanford, N.C.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas. Burial with full military honors will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas.
Paid Obituary