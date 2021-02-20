Services for Samuel L. Sotelo Sr., 64, of Harker Heights will be at a later date.
Mr. Sotelo died Saturday, Feb. 6, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 18, 1956, in Calexico, Calif., to Alejandro P. and Angela E. Lopez Sotelo. He was a high school graduate and served in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Ann Davila in Hanford, Calif., on March 21, 1980. He attended New Beginnings Church and was a part of the Disciples for Christ organization.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Elida Navarro, Angela Bruce Brown, Miriam Cizek and Beatrice Sotelo; a son, Samuel A. Sotelo; three brothers, Jesse Sotelo, Daniel Sotelo and Steve Sotelo; three sisters, Josie Soqui, Lydia Galindo and Becky Barrera; and 13 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.