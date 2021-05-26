Services for Delilia Lorraine Anderson Diggs, 72, of Big Spring and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Ms. Anderson died Sunday, May 15, at a Midland hospital.
She was born March 7, 1949, in Temple to Learen and Frances C. Anderson. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated with honors from Dunbar High School in 1967. In 1971, she graduated suma cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree from Prairie View A&M University. In 1975 she graduated with honors from the University of Houston with a master’s degree in public administration and in 1979 earned a doctorate of philosophy from Oklahoma State University. She was an educator involved in various social community-based programs including legacy members of the Delta Sigma Theta Prairie View A&M chapter, and the Family and Consumer Sciences Association. She was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church. She later joined Antioch Baptist Church and Mount Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors a sister, Sheridan L. Anderson of Big Spring.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. A wake will be held at 5 p.m.