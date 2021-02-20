BELTON — Services for Esmeralda Villanueva Sustaita, 53, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Robert Vargas officiating.
Mrs. Sustaita died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 22, 1967, in Corpus Christi to Nividad Sr. and Augustina Villanueva. She married Angel Sustaita in August 2019 in Belton.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Tito Nevarez; a daughter, Emelda Ellisa Davis; four brothers, Rosendo Villanueva, Mauro Villanueva, Natividad Villanueva Jr. and Nitavidad Villanuevea III; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.