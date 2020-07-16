Services for Elias Villanueva Jr., 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Villanueva died Wednesday, July 1, in Galveston.
He was born Oct. 4, 1945, to Elias Sr. and Carmen Villanueva.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Regina Villanueva; two sons, Alex Villanueva of San Marcos and David Villanueva of San Antonio; three daughters, Irma, Gracy and Teresa Villanueva, all of Temple; two brothers, Sefino Villanueva of Martindale and Raymond Rios of San Marcos; four sisters, Eva Flores of Kansas, Maria Salas of Fentress, Elisa Gonzales of San Marcos and Ofelia Rodriquez of Corpus Christi; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary of Temple is in charge of arrangements.