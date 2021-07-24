Robert J Bohner
Robert J Bohner, age 91, of Cameron, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Temple. Robert was born April 27, 1930 in Flushing, New York to William and Francis Bohner. His two brothers Arthur and William preceded him in death. Robert is survived by 13 nieces and nephews. Robert graduated from Princeton University with a finance degree. He joined the Marines and was briefly stationed in Korea; he joined the Army afterwards and served in Germany then stationed at Fort Hood. He was a lover of nature, a hunter, and loved dogs and cats. Burial was at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Bohner family.
Paid Obituary