Mark Wayne Dosier
Mark Wayne Dosier, 42, of Copperas Cove, Texas passed away on January 3, 2020 in Killeen, Texas. He was born on May 29, 1977 in Williamson County, Texas to his parents Owen Wayne Dosier and Caroline Kay (Tabers) Dosier. He is survived by his brother, Christopher Dosier, his uncle James Edward Bagley, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Services will be held at a later date.
Harrell Funeral Home in Dublin is entrusted with arrangements.
