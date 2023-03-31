BELTON — Services for Robert Earl “Bob” Burns, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Mr. Burns died Friday, March 3, at a Temple rehabilitation facility.
He was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Cleburne to Henry Amos and Edna Burns. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets at Temple A&M University, class of 1955. He received a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for Texas Power & Light for 36 years. He also ran a grocery store called Rooster Crows in Victor, Colo. He was a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Thompson Burns; three sons, Mike Burns of Fairfield, Richard Burns of Belton and Jeff Burns of Richardson; a daughter, Kathryn Burns Monette of Grand Prairie; a sister, Cynthia Hazard of Panama City, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association.