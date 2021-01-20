COLLEYVILLE — Services for Dianne Y. Shirley, 78, of North Richland Hills will be 10 a.m. Monday in DFW National Cemetery.
Mrs. Shirley died Jan. 10 in Keller.
She was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Temple to Clyde and Tula Younts. She worked for NCH Corporation in Irving.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Shirley; and a son, Chris Shirley.
Survivors include a son, Michael Shirley of North Richland Hills; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville is in charge of arrangements.