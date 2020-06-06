Lawrence C. Hojnacki
Lawrence C. Hojnacki, 82, of Salado, Texas, died on Wednesday, June 3, at home, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on January 16, 1938, in Rome, New York. He served in the US Army from 1959 to 1965 and was stationed in southern Germany as a staff sergeant with the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Armor Regiment. He then pursued a career as a finance manager for Household Finance, serving in Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. He later worked as a realtor, as agent for the Xerox Company, and for the US Census. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by parents Casmere Hojnacki of New York and Gladys Hillman Hojnacki Lindfield of Houston, Texas; brothers-in-law Karl Kraus of Nuremberg, Germany, and Glenn Davis of Henderson, Texas; and grandson Timothy Robertson of Cotulla, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irma Kraus Hojnacki of Salado; sisters Regina and husband John Ceraolo of Georgetown, Texas, and Gladys Davis of Henderson; brother Steve and wife Annie Hojnacki of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; sister-in-law Helga Kraus of Nuremberg; daughters Sylke and husband Paul Kozma of San Antonio, Texas, Terri and husband Marc Robertson of Cotulla, Wendy and husband Roy Halfmann of Temple, Texas, and Deann Hojnacki of Temple; grandchildren Corey and wife Bryana Fournier of Deridder, Louisiana, Raven and husband Brandon Dyer of Temple, Marc Robertson Jr. of San Antonio, and Tyler Kozma of San Antonio; great-grandchildren Adam Fournier and Hannah Dyer; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
His hobbies and pastimes included hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren, barbecuing, boating on lakes in Central Texas, coin and stamp collecting, and repairing his many cars and trucks.
A service will be held at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Belton, Texas, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
