Joseph E. “Joe” Winston II
Joseph E. “Joe” Winston II, age 74 of Temple, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Scott and White Hospital in Temple of complications of heart failure. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 29th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Minister H. K. Ballard officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service.
Mr. Winston was born in San Angelo on January 6, 1946 the oldest child of Joe E. Winston and Frances May Jones Winston. His first years were spent on the family farm in Miles before moving to Temple in 1956. He attended Temple schools receiving his GED in the Air Force in 1964. Mr. Winston was honorably discharged from the US Air Force due to an injury sustained while in the service. After his discharge, he returned to Temple. After his return to Temple, he enlisted in the Automotive Program at Temple Junior College. Upon completion of the Automotive Program he enrolled in Temple Junior College as a full time student, graduating in 1970. He then enrolled in North Texas State Universities Industrial Arts Program graduating with a Bachelor in Industrial Arts Education in August of 1972. He moved back to Temple and began teaching with Temple Independent School District. He was the Coordinator for Industrial Cooperative Training (ICT) for Temple from 1972-1976. Mr. Winston then moved to Hillsboro, Texas and worked for Hill Junior College as Coordinator for Cooperative Education from 1976-1980. Mr. Winston then left Hill Junior College and went to work for the Beaumont Independent School District as Industrial Career Education Supervisor for the next 18 years, retiring as Director of Industrial Career Education in 1998.
After his retirement, Mr. Winston returned once again to Temple to build a home on land East of Temple that he had owned since 1973. He first built a metal barn with an apartment for he and his wife to live in, and his beloved shop. Later they built a house. Mr. Winston did lots of custom work in both their apartment and their home. He enjoyed woodworking, automotive tinkering, restoring old cars, gardening, reading, and in his younger years motorcycle riding. He was a member of numerous committees over his lifetime connected to his work, he was a Boy Scout Leader in Beaumont, a member of Iota Lambda Sigma Fraternity, the Troy Church of Christ and many other organizations.
Mr. Winston was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Frances Winston, a brother, Jon Stephen Winston, numerous aunts, uncle, and grandparents. He is survived by the love of his life, Deborah “Debbie” Spoonts Winston, son, Joseph E Winston, III and wife, Lisa of Beaumont and their children, Madeline Winston of Lolo, Montana, Joshua Owen Winston of Beaumont, Levi Taylor Winston of Beaumont and son, Brandon F. Winston of Austin, his brother, Robert T. Winston and wife, Linda of Spring, his nieces, Julie Winston Thomas and husband, Tim of Austin, Alyssa Robinson and husband, Sam of Raleigh, N.C., a nephew Keith Winston and wife, Amanda of Spring and several great nieces. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed to Foster’s Home for Children at 17179 N. Graham Street, Stephenville, TX 76401 or online at www.fostershome.org or Heroes on the Water at 101-C Greenville Avenue, Suite 55, Allen, TX 75002 or online at www.heroesonthewater.org.
