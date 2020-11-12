Michael V. Williamson
Michael V. Williamson, FACHE, 81, of Salado, Texas passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 with Margaret by his side. Mike was born on October 2, 1939 in Temple, Texas to Marcus V. and Margaret Pinkston Williamson. He graduated from Belton High School in 1958 and received his BBA degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1962. While at The University he joined Delta Sigma Pi, a professional business fraternity. Mike completed the Executive Program in Health Policy and Management at Harvard University in 1981 and received his Fellowship in American College of Healthcare Executives in 1983 becoming a life fellow in 2005. Mike married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Bowles, in 1961 while both were students at UT and they embarked on a life long journey together. Mike served in the healthcare industry for over 45 years, thirty four of those years with the Methodist Health Care System (subsequently Houston Methodist) in Houston, Texas. During his time at Methodist, he served in numerous administrative positions and had many extraordinary experiences witnessing medical firsts and improving healthcare for patients. He retired from The Methodist Health Care System in 1997 as Executive Vice President.
Upon retiring from the Methodist Health Care System, he and wife, Margaret moved to Salado, Texas where he began his own healthcare consulting company advising healthcare providers and community hospitals, and serving on the board of First Care Insurance Company. He retired once again in 2009. Mike was in many leadership roles in Houston and Salado serving on the boards of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (Houston), Salado United Methodist Church, The Methodist Hospital, Kings Daughter Hospital Association, Texas State Technical College Foundation and Texas Hospital Association. Other community affiliations included being on the board of the Institute for the Humanities at Salado and chair of the Bell County Museum Association. Mike was a recipient of ACHE Senior Level Healthcare Executive Regent’s Award, was adjunct professor of the Graduate Program in Health Care Administration, University of Istanbul, Turkey (1989-1995) and regent, ACHE, Energy/Space center region of Texas.
Family, friends and faith were the cornerstones of his life. His family gave him great joy and love. He developed lasting friendships through the years, enjoying morning walks, gathering with colleagues or spending an evening together over dinner. In the summer of 1961, Mike spent a semester at the University of Colorado at Boulder which gave him a love of Colorado.
He returned frequently for 56 years. It was his happy place .... entertaining family and friends, hiking and backpacking in the mountains, jeeping, fly fishing, skiing and relishing nature. He also had a life-long love of photography and he was able to study with well known art photographers and travel with Margaret to photography destinations at home and abroad.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret; son, Scott Williamson of Sugarland, Texas; daughter, Alice Moore and husband, Eric of Dallas; grandsons, Michael and Parker Williamson and granddaughter Ryan Elizabeth Moore; sister-in-law, Ann Bowles Turk and husband, Dennis of Belton and three special nieces, Elizabeth, Susan and Karen and their families.
In Mike’s autobiography, “It’s The Way It Was”, he ends with the following quote, “In closing, it’s been a good life. I have a beautiful, smart, kind and loving wife; two great, handsome, caring and loving children and three beautiful, outstanding grandchildren.”
Because of Covid no formal service will be held. The family sincerely thanks the staff of The Cottages at Chandler Creek, Round Rock for their devotion to our family during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or Salado United Methodist Church (Salado, TX), Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation (Houston, TX) or the Bell County Museum Association (Belton, TX).
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado
