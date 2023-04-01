Lydia Marie Klotz
October 24, 1944 –
March 28, 2023
Lydia Klotz, 78, passed away on March 28. Visitation is Sunday, April 2, 5p-7p at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Services will be Monday, April 3, 1pm at Strickland Funeral Home, Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Lydia was a feisty, hardworking, family loving woman. She spent a lot of her time showering her family, especially her grand babies, with lots of love. Lydia was a great cook who made fried chicken, pinto beans and butter beans for most family get togethers. When she wasn’t cooking or loving on grandbabies you could find her playing dominos, pitch or drinking Coors Light and Wild Turkey.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Lydia Schwarze; four brothers, Adolph Schwarze, Jr., Ervin Schwarze, Johnnie Schwarze, Walter Schwarze; four sisters, Lucy Tucker, Emma Jean Maass, Dorothy Schubert and Betty White.
Survivors include her son, David Moore (Rita); daughters, Peggy Witte (Dennis Yenger), Charlotte Hobday (Jeff); sister, Willie Mae Coleman; grandchildren, Randall Moore, Emily Moore, Taylor Martin, Ryan McKenzie, J.J. Hobday along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Ryan McKenzie, Jeff Hobbday, Charlotte Hobday, Justin McKenzie and Randall Moore.
Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home.
