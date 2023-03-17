Vicki Marchbanks
Funeral Services for Vicki Marchbanks, 72, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Belton with Dr. Randy Hughes and Rev. Eddie Humphrey officiating. Private family interment will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Marchbanks died Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home after a battle with cancer.
Vicki was born August 21, 1950 in Amarillo, the daughter of Burrell and Joy (Norwood) Taylor. She married John Marchbanks, June, 19, 1971 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She attended Baylor University and was a 1972 graduate of the University of Houston. The couple lived in Galveston, San Antonio, Colleyville, Lubbock and Belton.
Vicki was a member of the Baptist Church, including First Baptist Galveston, Hurst, Lubbock and Belton. She enjoyed working in church ministry with children and the Gospel Bracelet Ministry. She was a member of the Shepherd’s Rest Ministry Board. She worked 18 years of Bible Study Fellowship- 16 years as a group leader.
Vicki loved reading, cheering for her Baylor Bears, preparing well-rounded meals, coordinating family gatherings, and sharing the Gospel of Christ.
Survivors include her husband Dr. John Marchbanks; son Ryan Marchbanks and wife Hilary; daughter Nicole Crain and husband Matt; two brothers Mark Taylor and wife Leslie, and Craig Taylor; one sister Deborah Taylor; four grandchildren, Gus Crain, Dub Crain, Ridley Marchbanks and Ryder Marchbanks.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Hilltop Fund, 506 N. Main Street, Belton, Texas 76513.
Paid Obituary