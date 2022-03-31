Services for Roderick “Rod” Wayne Woodson, 51, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crestview Church of Christ in Temple with the Rev. Carlos Davis officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Woodson died Sunday, March 20 in a Kyle hospital.
He was born July 17, 1970, to Samuel Earl and Jeneva Annette Woodson. He founded Rod’s Roofing.
Survivors include his wife, Westeen Woodson; a daughter, Smber Nicole Grays; his mother, Jeneva Tow; three sisters, Ronda Woodson Ladd, Tamarah Woodson Sanders and Brittany Woodson; and four brothers, Samuel Baker, Mark Woodson, Anthony Woodson and Adrian Woodson.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.