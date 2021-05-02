Bobbie Jane Elliott, age 53 of Temple, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Monday, May 3, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Bobbie was born on March 26, 1968 to Louis Handley and Barbara Elliott in Waco, Texas. She was later adopted by John Elliott. She was an amazing person. She loved to color and do fun art activities like diamond art. Bobbie received her CNA degree in healthcare and loved to work with the elderly. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church. When she was not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved playing on her phone with her grandchildren and being silly. She will be greatly missed and left a lasting impression on her family and friends, who will honor and cherish her memory forever.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, John Elliott; brother, Louis Handley, Jr.; sister, Kerri Lynn Puckett; and uncle, Mack Elliott.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Elliott; father, Louis Handley; brother, James Elliott; brother, Clifton Elliott; sister, Misty Harris; son, Kevin Burtchell and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Samantha Oppermann and husband, Mikal; 6 grandchildren, Yurik, Nykyria and Aurora Oppermann, Naomi and Logan Burtchell, and Robert Oppermann; many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friend and furbaby, Tinkerbell.
The family would like to extend a special invitation to their family and friends to a gathering at Samantha Oppermann’s home, 507 S. 19th Street, Temple, directly following the service.
