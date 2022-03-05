WACO — Services for Allyn Raywood Johnson Jr., 95, of Waco are pending with Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.
Mr. Johnson died Thursday, March 3, at a Temple rehabilitation center.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 9:18 pm
