No services are planned for Jimmy Ray Johnson Sr., 72, of Temple.
Mr. Johnson died Sunday, May 15, at his residence.
He was born May 28, 1949, in Temple to Buddy Mathis and Lottie Lee Thomas Southern. He attended Job Corp. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Lillie Faye Sheppard on April 8, 1980. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Temple. He worked for Guthrie Oil, Sears & Roebuck Co., and as a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; seven sons, Jimmy Ray Johnson Jr., Tyrone Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Maurice Sheppard, and Billy Ray Robertson, all of Temple, Arthur Johnson of Bryan and Johnny Green of Dallas; two daughters, Jantia Johnson and Ashley Johnson, both of Temple; a brother, Jessie Johnson of Sacramento, Calif.; a sister, Darlene Johnson of Sacramento, Calif.; 60 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.