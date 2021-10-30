BELTON — No services are planned for Lane Joseph “Pipes” McAdoo, 23, of Temple.
Mr. McAdoo died Saturday, Oct. 23.
He was born Oct. 9, 1998, to Matt and Kim McAdoo in Temple. He graduated from Troy High School, and briefly attended Temple College. He married Alley Teague McAdoo. He was a member of the Organized Generals Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Ryker Joseph McAdoo of Temple; his parents of Troy; a brother, Dillyn McAdoo of Troy; two sisters, Trinity McAdoo of Troy and Kamryn Rubac of Houston; and his grandparents, Bernice and Johnie Elsenburg Jr. of Troy, Crystal McAdoo of Troy and Maxie McAdoo of Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help support his son and help with his funeral expenses.
A viewing will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.