BELTON — Juan Manuel Coronado, Jr., 35, of Belton died Saturday, Aug. 21, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
He was born Feb. 15, 1986, to Juan and Juanita Coronado in Eagle Pass. He graduated from Belton High School in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Silas Coronado of Belton; his parents of Belton; a brother, Robert Coronado of Belton; and a sister, Brenda Coronado of Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.