Brenda McGoldrick, age 74, of Belton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at a local care center.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00am at Vista Community Church 7051 Stonehollow Temple, Texas 76502 followed by burial at Phillips Cemetery in Travis, Texas.
Brenda McGoldrick was born in Rosebud October 26, 1946. She graduated Valedictorian from Rosebud High School. She married Earl McGoldrick June 25, 1965 and moved to Temple in January 1966. Brenda served as PTA president at Western Hills Elementary and Girl Scout leader while raising her children. Brenda loved to play tennis all over the state of Texas with her husband, children, and friends. She was a devoted mother and wife, always welcoming kids from the neighborhood into her home. Brenda’s daughter describes her as honest, caring, strong, and beautiful. Once her children were raised, Brenda returned to college at Baylor University earning a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance. Mrs. McGoldrick co-owned Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
Brenda McGoldrick was preceded in death by her husband, Earl McGoldrick, parents and brother, Bill White.
Survivors include one son Grady McGoldrick and his wife Jenifer of Temple; one daughter Tracy Droege and her husband Dave of Temple; five grandchildren Erin, Sarah Kate and Megan McGoldrick and Luke and Lydia Droege; two sisters Mona Lou Wentzel of Rockdale and Bess Lewis of Belton.