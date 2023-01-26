Services for Alice Schaefer, 87, of Temple, were held Wednesday.
Mrs. Schaefer died Jan. 20.
She was born Oct. 18, 1934, to Burr Ashabranner and Laura Fay Green in Waco. She graduated from Mary-Hardin Baylor University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Belton. She married Charles Herman Schaefer in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Charles Herman Schaefer; two daughters, Laura Ruth Jaillite, and Mary Alice Schaefer.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple was in charge of arrangements.