Victor L. Mueck
Jan. 5, 1937 – Sep. 8, 2020
Victor Mueck passed away on September 8, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. The family will have visitation 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will be at Coolidge City Cemetery near Coolidge, Texas, on the same day beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Victor was proud of his Austrian ancestry. He was born to Louis and Louisa Michalka Mueck on their family farm in the Salem community near Cameron. He attended the Salem grade school, St. Anthony’s and graduated from Cameron Yoe High School in 1954. He attended technical school in Dallas where he obtained his First-Class Radio-Telephone Operators license. He was employed at radio station WACO as a broadcast engineer for twelve years. He retired from Brazos Electric Co-op after thirty years, serving first as a communications technician and finally as a supervisor. Victor valued time with his family, traveling, gardening, photography and the great outdoors. His passion for history was contagious.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Furlow Mueck of Coolidge after thirty-four years of marriage; and by his parents, one sister and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-five years, Carolyn Frank Mueck; children, Diane Mueck Barnes and husband, David, Victor Mueck, Jr., and wife, Martha, Edward Mueck and wife, Kathleen, all of Round Rock, Texas; step-son, Jorge Frank and wife, Michelle, of Webster, Texas; and step-daughter, Paula Farmer of Waco. Two sisters remain in Dripping Springs, Pauline Ford and Theresa Mueck. Victor had five grandchildren, John Barnes of Round Rock, Samantha Mueck of Round Rock, Kyle Mueck of Spring, Eden Farmer of San Diego and Noah Farmer of San Diego. Victor had many nieces and nephews as well as many close friends, including Viola Shivers whom he loved as a sister.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
