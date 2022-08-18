ROSEBUD — Services for Billy R. Johnson, 69, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:56 am
ROSEBUD — Services for Billy R. Johnson, 69, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Burial will be in Willing Workers Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Johnson died Monday, Aug. 8, at a Rosebud nursing home.
He was born March 21, 1953, in Rosebud to Eugene and Willie Mae Barnes Johnson. He worked for the BF&M Co-Op in Wilson and for David Built Feeders and Steel Buildings in Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Johnson of Rosebud; three daughters, Rhonda Johnson and Shanda Johnson, both of Rosebud, and Ashley King of Austin; a son, Christopher Risby of Austin; a stepson, Anthony King of Bryan; six brothers, Robert Gene Johnson of Quanah, Leroy Johnson of Garland, R.L. Johnson and Joddy Johnson, both of Rosebud, Donald Ray Johnson of Killeen, and Barry Johnson of Fairfax, Va.; six sisters, Bernice Sutphen of Fort Worth, Irene Tamez of Rosebud, Glovis Williams of Killeen, Lois Nettles of Arlington, Linda Guy of Grand Prairie, and Florine Johnson of Temple; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.