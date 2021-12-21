Bobbie Ray (Jones) Weathers
Bobbie Ray (Jones) Weathers, 86 of Hewitt, passed away at her residence Dec 14th after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be 1:30pm, January 12th at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Rambeau, officiating.
Bobbie was born in Kennedy, Texas to Acy and Winnie Ray. The family moved to Belton in 1942, and she attended school there where she lived most of her life until 2010 when she moved to the Hewitt area to be close to her daughter.
She was the past president of the Central Texas Hairdressers Association and a member of the ABWA in Belton. She owned Bobbie’s Beauty Shop in Belton just 1 block from her daughter’s father’s, Bob Jones, family business Jones Home and Auto Firestone. After leaving hairdressing, she worked with her sister Patsy Goode and friend Wille Dowell in the restaurant business. At one point she owned a small café in Belton that always had a waiting list for those wanting good home cooking. She loved to cook and always wanted to feed anyone that came to see her and would even send something home with them to enjoy later. She made apple, cherry, and peach fried pies and had a long list of businesses and friends waiting to get them. She loved life and never met a stranger. In her later years after she could no longer drive, her favorite thing do was sit in the garage with a cup of coffee and her cigarettes talking on her cell phone. The kids in the neighborhood always knew Miss Bobbie would have fruit, candy, and goodies for them when they came to visit.
Bobbie had 2 sisters, Patsy Goode and Freddie Panter. The family referred to them as “the Gold Girls” each always had to have the last word and tried to outdo the other, but they loved each other BIG! In her last few weeks, she enjoyed seeing her brothers Butch and A. C. Two days before she left us, she wanted me to get her niece, Tammy, here to fix her hair and make sure she looked pretty, so we knew her time was near. She loved wearing her diamonds on every finger, big hair, and her velvet pants and tops; she called this looking snazzy!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Acy and Winnie Ray; husband, Jack Weathers; sister, Patsy Goode; and her daughter’s father, Bob R. Jones. Survivors include daughter, Cathy Short; siblings, Freddie Panter, A. C. Ray, Butch Ray, and Stevie Ray, plus a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Texas Home Health Hospice team, nurses Alejandra, Shanna, Tracey, Charlene, and many 24-hour caregivers, Debbie Griffin, Melissa Perez, Lanette Porter, Meagan Calhoun, Eva Johnson and Karen Kleibrink for the great care and love you gave my mother. Without each of you she wouldn’t have been able to spend her last months at home where she felt loved, safe, and happy. I would also like to thank my KWTX family for your constant support and always checking on me. My family, friends, and prayer warriors kept me going when I felt I couldn’t anymore, for that I will be forever grateful.
