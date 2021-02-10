No services are planned for Roy G. Maddox, 88, of Belton.
Mr. Maddox died Monday, Feb. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Silverton to Vernon Tillman and Grace Marie Oler Maddox. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Ella Annette Ives on Feb. 22, 1962. She preceded him in death March 23, 2005. He later married Delores Brooks. She preceded him in death July 13, 2009. He moved to the Belton area, from Lubbock in 1970. He worked as an engineer for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, and was a private pilot and a crop duster.
Survivors include a son, Max Maddox of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.