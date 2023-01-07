Services for Evelyn Rose Lowery, 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, Miss.
Mrs. Lowery died Monday, Jan. 2, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Yazoo County, Miss., to Henry Elton and Edna Franklin Davis. She was a longtime member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Tillman U. Rose Jr. and Wayne Lowery.
Survivors include two daughters, Teena Harrell and Brenda Peden; three sons, Robert Rose, Larry Rose and Fred Lowery; two sisters, Dee New and Linda Kay White; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of local arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Jackson.