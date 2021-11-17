Services for Linda Sue Fortson, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Temple with the Rev. Jonathan Brown officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Fortson died Monday, Nov. 15, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born June 9, 1947, in Temple to Lewy Hamilton and Ethel Hunter. She graduated from Temple High School and from Texas Christian University in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Temple for many years. She worked for Scott & White before retiring. She married Michael Fortson in Temple in 1992.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Gretchen Henry; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.