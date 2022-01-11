Mr. Sidney “Sid” W. Post
Mr. Sidney “Sid” W. Post, 80, passed away peacefully in his Belton home on January 10th surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Belton Cemetery with Jim Houser officiating.
Sid was born on November 16, 1941 in Mart, Texas to John Carpenter Post and Alta Ruth McKinney Post. After graduation from Mart High School, where he participated in football, basketball and track & field, he attended the University of North Texas where he received his education degree. Sid began his coaching career in Waco ISD where he met his wife, Elaine Kay Bryan. They married on February 28, 1970 and were educators throughout their lives. Sid was a coach, teacher, and bus driver at Waco, China Spring, Belton, and Connally ISD’s. His colleagues said it best in his Teacher of the Year award; “Mr. Post is more than an educator of students, he is a teacher, by example and by deed; that rare person who can (and will) see potential in everyone. He does not judge. He guides, intervenes, and leads by example”. Sid loved teaching and coaching kids; often those that might be the hardest to love, he took under his wing. Hundreds of lives were impacted by knowing “Coach Post”.
Sid was a humble servant, always putting others first and teaching his family to do the same. He faithfully served and met the needs of his friends, his church, and most of all his family. He served honorably in the Army Reserve for 6 years during the Vietnam conflict, obtaining the rank of SSG. Sid was an avid gardener and carpenter. He loved animals, creating, a bowl of vanilla ice cream and a good John Wayne movie, but nothing brought Sid greater happiness than time with his family.
Sid is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John William Post, who recently passed away September, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine Kay Bryan Post; two children, Stephanie Post O’Banion and husband Guy of Belton; son Sidney W. Post Jr. and a grandson, John Sidney Post; sister Frances Brazeal and husband, Everett of Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care Sid received from Dr. Chitra Hamilton, BSWH nurses and PCA’s during his hospital stay, to the BSWH Hospice team; especially Nurse Logan, Tina, and Katy. And to Mrs. Bee’s Home Health; who must have wings as they were angels to us and quickly became like family.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Sidney Post, Guy O’Banion, Danny Grayson, Danny Bostick, Don Dodd, and Bert Crossland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Sidney W. Post Physical Education Scholarship at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. Gifts can be made online, or can be sent to Advancement, UMHB Box 8443, Belton, Texas 76513.
