ROCKDALE — Services for Ascenia Lorena “Dose” Underwood, 97, of Lexington will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rusty Wright and the Rev. Margaret Imhoff officiating.
Mrs. Underwood died Tuesday, Dec. 24, in Caldwell.
She was born Nov. 28, 1922, in Lexington to Sam Parker and Mary Ann Johnston Peebles. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1939. She received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 1943. She received a master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University. She married Fred Waltmar Woodward in June 1943. He preceded her in death in 1949. She married Thomas Roger Underwood Jr. in Aug. 1952. He preceded her in death. She was a teacher.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Fred P. Woodward.
Survivors include a daughter, Kay Van Dorn; a son, Thomas R. Underwood III; a sister, Rosa Gene Peebles Lewis; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 8870 N. Highway 77, Lexington, TX 78947; or any charity.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.