BELTON — Services for Sammie E. Hosch, 73, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton with Jim Crothers officiating.
Mr. Hosch died Sunday, Jan. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 1, 1948, in Belton to Frank J. and Rena Powell Hosch. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Janice Welch on Nov. 15, 1969, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Aaron Hosch; a daughter, Shellee Winkler; three brothers, Roy Hosch, Rickey Hosch and Garry Hosch; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Widow Fund (note Sammie memorial in memo) through 16:20 Missions, 485 Camp Galilee Road, La Follette, TN 37766; or via paypal at www.PayPal.me/1620mission.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.