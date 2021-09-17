Services for Arthur R. Willis, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Willis died Thursday, Sept. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 1, 1931, in San Benito to Arthur and Hattie Willis. He graduated from high school in San Benito. He married Amy Terrell in 1973. He retired after many years with CP&L in South Texas. He moved to Temple in 1994.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Willis and Kenneth Willis, both of Temple; a sister, Linda Woods of Harlingen; and five grandchildren.
There will be a viewing 2-9 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.