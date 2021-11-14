Debra Ann Willis
Debra Ann Willis, 58, of Troy passed away at her residence on November 9, 2021.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Debra was born January 3, 1963, in Temple, TX, to Pete and Dorothy Willis. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She worked for SSC Service Solutions for 13 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Dorothy Willis; three brothers, Earnest Willis, Glenn Willis, and Kenneth Willis.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tasha Curry of Troy and Heather Nealy of Temple; one brother, Charlie Willis, of Killeen, TX; two sisters, Betty Brown of Jacksonville, FL. and Janet Alaniz of Belton; six grandchildren, Zachary, RyLynn, Willow, Lukas all of Troy and Ayshisnta and Anthanasia both of Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of Arrangements.
Paid Obituary