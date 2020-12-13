Lucero Hope Lopez, age 24, went to be with The Lord on December 10, 2020. Hope was born on January 17, 1996 at Kings Daughters hospital in Temple, Texas to J. Guadalupe Lopez and Nancy Lopez.
When she was a year old the family moved from Temple, Texas to Bentonville, Arkansas where she grew up and went to school. She graduated from Bentonville High School in 2015. Hope attended Northwest Arkansas Community College. While attending college she found her true passion of early childhood development at “In His Image” at Bentonville Community Church of the Nazarene. She was loved very much by her In His Image family.
Hope was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Maria Guadalupe Lopez. She is survived by her parents Nancy Lopez of Bentonville, Arkansas and J. Guadalupe Lopez of Rogers, Arkansas, sister Faith Spears and husband Shane of Centerton, Arkansas, brother Nathan River Lopez of Bentonville, Arkansas, grandmother Gloria Alvarado all of Centerton, Arkansas, and grandfather Cirilo Lopez of Rogers, Texas. Hope is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to: American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550 Chicago, IL 60631 (www.abta.org).