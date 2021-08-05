Services for Jerome Page “Dizzy” Hill, 85, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hill died Monday, Aug. 3, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Temple to John and Helen Page Hill. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member and former Commandant of the Marine Corps League in Belton. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 133 and a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Francie Hill of Temple; five children, Joanie Wilson and Jennifer Coates, both of Prosper; Kelly Mayo of Searcy, Ark., Dustin Mayo of Boise, Idaho, and Jerry Hill of Chicago; and 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church building fund.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.