COL (Retired) Henry Louis Smetana Jezek
COL (Retired) Henry Louis Smetana Jezek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the age of 81. Henry was born to Henry Joseph Jezek and Olga Smetana Jezek on March 3, 1942, in Falls County, Texas. Henry grew up in central Texas and graduated from Marlin High School in 1960. He started college at Texas A&M University, Class of 1965, while farming with his dad and he joined the Texas Army National Guard. This was the start of Henry’s long and distinguished career in the United States Army and Texas Army National Guard. In 1966, Henry graduated from the Officer Candidate School at the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. In 1967 2LT Jezek took a break from college to join the US Army and ship off to the Republic of Vietnam. He served 2 tours over 18 months with the 2nd of the 47th (9th ID) and the Mobile Riverine Force (9th ID 3rd of the 60th). After returning home in 1969, Henry reconnected with and married the love of his life, Mary Carlson in 1970. He completed and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1972. Henry worked in Temple, Texas, as a Certified Public Accountant. Henry continued to serve 25 years in the Texas Army National Guard culminating his service as the Division Support Command Commander of the 49th Armored Division. He also served as the commander of the 111th Area Support Group and other high level assignments. Henry retired from the Texas National Guard in 1995 at the rank of Colonel. During his career, Henry was awarded the Silver Star, 3 Bronze Stars (one for Valor), along with the Purple Heart, the Legion of Merit, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Master Parachute Badge, and was inducted into the Infantry OCS Hall of Fame. Henry and Mary had two daughters, Amy and Sarah. Henry’s daughters each married and had a combined ten grandchildren. Henry’s family was his true pride and joy. He spent countless hours with his family working on farm equipment, watching their sporting events, jumping into the Frio (at 70), and more. Henry was a lifelong member of the Temple Founders Lions Club and the Greater Temple Area A&M Club. Henry attended Temple Bible Church for many years and was a member of Buck’s Bible Bunch. Henry later joined Ocker Brethren Church in Zabcikville, Texas. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister, Margaret Jezek Jackson, and two brothers, Will Roy Jezek and Mark Jezek . He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter and son-in-law Amy and Todd Erskine, children Katelyn, Logan, Jackson, and Carson, his daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Brian Wolf, children Bayleigh, Ramsey, and Ella Washam, Ayla, Jolee, and Marah Wolf. Henry is also survived by his siblings Frances (Richard) Green, David Jezek, Fleshia (Richard) Sebesta, and Jonni (Bob) TenHoeve. He will truly be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at Ocker Brethren Church Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10am immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Visitation for all at Flag Hall.
Ocker Brethren Church
17454 TX 53
Temple, TX 76501
Flag Hall
411 FM 964
Burlington, TX 76519
Memorials may be made to:
Greater Temple Area A&M Club
P.O. Box 1863
Temple, TX 76501
Paid Obituary