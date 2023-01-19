Weldon Ruben Schraeder
Weldon was known for his smile, hunting, fishing, gun collecting and horse-trading. His family lovingly called him “The Book of Knowledge.” He was hard working and deeply devoted to his family and church. Weldon was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1963 and served on the Stewardship committee for many years. Weldon depended on God’s grace and strength and taught his family to share God’s gifts by being one of the most generous souls and was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Weldon Ruben Schraeder was born in Perry, Texas on June 17, 1940, the fifth of seven children of Charles and Essie Schraeder. He graduated from Marlin High School and began working for General Tire and Rubber Company and then to Rainbow Baking Company. He enjoyed a successful 20 year career with Xerox and retired to begin a second career with Centroplex Mobile Homes.
Weldon always made sure there was plenty of time in his work schedule to pursue his passion for hunting! An avid hunter and lover of the outdoors, he was often heard to say he worshipped the Lord from the Deer Stand and was in awe of God’s gifts of nature. He hunted in Alaska, British Columbia, Montana, Wyoming, Mexico and extensive locations in Texas.
The family will host a Celebration and sharing of Weldon’s life and memories Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, 17 N. 2nd St., Temple, Texas. Visit and Share stories from 1:00-4:00 with Celebration Remarks at 2:00pm by Tim Atkinson, Dan Kirkley and Glenn Lackey.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy Schraeder; brothers, Bobby Schraeder and John Schraeder and grandson, Grant Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Reeneea Schraeder; children, Seleese Thompson and Slade Schraeder; grandchildren, Faith Thompson and Wesston Schraeder; and great grandchildren, Noah Stelzer and Serenity Wright.
Weldon’s family would be blessed by memorials given in his name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2109 W. Avenue H, Temple, Texas, 76504, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th Street, Temple, Texas, 76504 and/or the NRA, National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mills Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
