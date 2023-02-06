No services are planned for Ferdinand “Freddy” Xavier Pope, 66, of Austin.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Pope died Saturday, Feb. 4, at an Austin medical center.
He was born March 31 in Temple to parents Dorothy Mary Aubuchon and Richard Andrew Pope Sr. He grew up in Belton and graduated from Belton High School. He lived in the Austin area for the past 35 years. He worked as a sales clerk.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Williamson of Moody.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.